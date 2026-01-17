How to watch historic inauguration of Abigail Spanberger, Virginia's 1st female governor

RICHMOND, Va. — Abigail Spanberger is set to take Virginia's top office on Saturday, becoming the first female governor to lead the state.

CBS 6 will broadcast the midday inauguration ceremony on TV or you can watch the ceremony on WTVR.com, the CBS 6 News App or the CBS 6 Streaming App. (Just search “WTVR Richmond” in your app store for our Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV channels.) A traditional inaugural parade will kick off after the ceremony.

Spanberger, a former CIA case officer and member of Congress, defeated Republican Winsome Earle-Sears in November. Her inauguration as the state's 75th governor is a historic first: only men have held the post since Virginia first became a commonwealth in 1776. And no woman served as a colonial governor before then.

“For the next generation of kids, it’ll be normal to see a woman in this role, whether it’s doing the joyful things of ribbon cuttings or the hard things of contending with whatever challenges we might be facing into the future,” Spanberger has said.

She will be referred to with traditional formality: “Madam Governor" or, as some officials phrase it, “her excellency.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Governor‑elect Abigail Spanberger details top priorities for Virginia

FULL INTERVIEW: Governor‑elect Abigail Spanberger details top priorities for Virginia

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok