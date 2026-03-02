Virginia localities prepare for April 21 redistricting referendum as legal battles continue

RICHMOND, Va. — Localities in the Commonwealth are moving forward with preparations for the April 21 redistricting referendum, even as court battles over its legality continue.

Both the Richmond and Henrico registrar's offices confirmed to CBS 6 that they are moving forward with early voting on Friday.

Both localities told CBS 6 that the State Board of Elections informed them that it determined the most recent ruling by a Tazewell Circuit Court challenging the referendum's legality only applies to Tazewell County and the State Board.

Henrico County has ordered ballots, tested machines and trained workers ahead of the vote.

The proposed map change would likely result in a four-seat gain for Democrats.

