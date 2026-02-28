Warner and McGuire split sharply over U.S. strikes on Iran

RICHMOND, Va. — Two Virginia lawmakers offered sharply different assessments of overnight U.S. strikes on Iran, with one calling the action necessary to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran and the other questioning whether the president had the authority — or a clear enough goal — to launch what he called "a war of choice."

Rep. John McGuire (R-Va.), a Navy SEAL veteran, said he supports the strikes and that the administration followed proper procedure by briefing the Gang of Eight — the senior members of Congress who receive classified briefings from the executive branch on sensitive national security and intelligence matters — before the operation.

"I think we all agree we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon," McGuire said.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), a member of the Gang of Eight, said he was notified before the strikes but questioned the administration's justification.

"There was no immediate threat to our country," Warner said. "So I believe the president has made a war of choice where he's putting our troops in harm's way."

Warner said the administration's stated rationale has shifted repeatedly since the strikes were announced.

"A week or so ago, he talked about Iran's nuclear threat, then he talked about ballistic missiles. Now he's talking about regime change. What is the goal that is worthy enough to potentially start another endless war in the Middle East?" Warner said.

McGuire pushed back on criticism that Congress was not sufficiently consulted, saying the Gang of Eight process was properly followed and that the element of surprise was essential to the operation's success.

"They went through the Gang of Eight. They're doing things right," McGuire said.

Warner acknowledged the military's capabilities but said that alone is not enough justification for the strikes.

"We know that our military is second to none. We need to make sure there is a clear purpose," Warner said.

During McGuire's news conference, Jon Burkett relayed a CBS News report that Iran's Supreme Leader had been killed. McGuire responded to the news in real time.

"I think it's kind of like cutting off the head of the snake. He was the guy that ruled with an iron fist. And my heart just went out to the Iranian people," McGuire said.

McGuire expressed hope the reported development could bring a swift end to the conflict.

"By taking him out, I think that could help end things quickly," McGuire said.

Warner was less optimistic about the path ahead, raising concerns about Iran's remaining military capabilities and the possibility of a ground troop deployment.

"I don't know how that will all be knocked out by simply a bombing raid. And if we're talking about regime change, does that mean the president's threatening to put troops on the ground in Iran?" Warner said.

Both lawmakers addressed Virginia families with loved ones currently serving in the Middle East. Warner said he plans to travel to Hampton Roads Sunday to meet with military families directly.

"My message is: we know those sailors will do their duty. My job is to make sure that they can get answers of why their loved ones are in harm's way," Warner said.

McGuire echoed the call to support military personnel.

"Please keep our brave men and women in our military in your thoughts and prayers," McGuire said.

Warner also raised concerns about the United States acting without the support of its traditional allies.

"We are much stronger when we have allies. And unfortunately, this president's kind of America alone policy doesn't make America stronger, doesn't make us safer, and sure as heck doesn't help those sailors that are in the Eastern Med," Warner said.

McGuire said he believes many countries are quietly supporting the operation, even if they have not said so publicly.

"It's not just Israel and the United States," McGuire said. "There's a whole lot of countries that are quietly helping the United States and Israel, because Iran has been a bully in the region for so long."

Both lawmakers called on Americans to remain focused on the safety of U.S. troops as the situation develops.

