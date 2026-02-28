How Virginia lawmakers are reacting to US-Israel airstrikes on Iran

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are reacting after the U.S. and Israel have launched a major attack on Iran Saturday morning.

President Donald Trump called on the Iranian public to “seize control of your destiny” and rise up against the Islamic leadership. The exchange of fire has continued into the evening (local time) in the Middle Eastern country.

Tensions soared in recent weeks as American warships moved into the region, and Trump said he wanted a deal to constrain Iran’s nuclear program.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia)

“Overnight, the president conducted expansive U.S. strikes – not limited to nuclear or missile infrastructure but extending to a broad set of targets, including senior Iranian leadership – marking a deeply consequential decision that risks pulling the United States into another broad conflict in the Middle East.

“Iran’s leadership has long supported terrorism across the region, undermined regional stability, continued to advance its nuclear ambitions, and brutally repressed its own people. But acknowledging those realities does not relieve any president of the responsibility to act within the law, with a clear strategy, and with Congress.

“The American people have seen this playbook before – claims of urgency, misrepresented intelligence, and military action that pulls the United States into regime change and prolonged, costly nation-building. We owe it to our service members, and to every American family, to ensure that we are not repeating the mistakes of the past. The president owes the country clear answers: What is the objective? What is the strategy to prevent escalation? And how does this make Americans safer?

“By the president’s own words, ‘American heroes may be lost.’ That alone should have demanded the highest level of scrutiny, deliberation, and accountability, yet the president moved forward without seeking congressional authorization. The Constitution is clear: the decision to take this nation to war rests with Congress, and launching large-scale military operations – particularly in the absence of an imminent threat to the United States – raises serious legal and constitutional concerns. Congress must be fully briefed, and the administration must come forward with a clear legal justification, a defined end state, and a plan that avoids dragging the United States into yet another costly and unnecessary war.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia)

“Has President Trump learned nothing from decades of U.S. meddling in Iran and forever wars in the Middle East? Is he too mentally incapacitated to realize that we had a diplomatic agreement with Iran that was keeping its nuclear program in check, until he ripped it up during his first term?

“For months, I have raised hell about the fact that the American people want lower prices, not more war—especially wars that aren’t authorized by Congress, as required by the Constitution, and don’t have a clear objective. These strikes are a colossal mistake, and I pray they do not cost our sons and daughters in uniform and at embassies throughout the region their lives. The Senate should immediately return to session and vote on my War Powers Resolution to block the use of U.S. forces in hostilities against Iran. Every single Senator needs to go on the record about this dangerous, unnecessary, and idiotic action.”

Rep. Rob Wittman (R, VA-01)

"For decades the Iranian regime has oppressed and murdered its citizens, supported terror groups that have killed countless Americans, and destabilized an entire region. In recent years, the regime has aggressively pursued a nuclear weapon and long-range missiles capable of striking American interest and our partners and allies.

"A secular, democratic, non-nuclear Iran is good for the United States, the Middle East, and the people of Iran who wish to enjoy the same freedoms we cherish as Americans. I am grateful for the brave men and women of our armed forces who have put themselves in harm’s way for the good of our nation and the world," posted on social media.

Rep. Jen Kiggans (R, VA-02)

"Today’s actions against Iran are a direct response to the escalating global threat the regime poses to democracy, the United States, and our allies throughout the region. For decades, Iran has sponsored terrorism, destabilized the Middle East, and openly called for death to America. As it moved closer to obtaining nuclear capabilities, the risk to global security has become too great to ignore.

"The United States does not seek conflict, but we will not tolerate a nuclear-armed Iran or continued aggression against our interests and our allies. Today’s decisive military action sends a clear message: threats to the safety and security of the American people and the free world will be met with strength and resolve.

"As a former Navy helicopter pilot, I understand the weight of sending American servicemembers into harm’s way. The men and women of our Armed Forces represent the very best of our nation. They deserve our full support, the resources necessary to accomplish their mission, and the unwavering gratitude of a free people.

"I stand firmly behind our troops and remain deeply grateful for their courage and commitment as they defend the freedoms that make the United States a beacon of strength and opportunity around the world.

"May God bless our servicemembers and may God bless the United States of America," posted on social media.

Rep. Bobby Scott (D, VA-03)

“President Trump was elected on a promise to end forever conflicts and regime change wars. He has done the opposite. Early this morning, he announced a major military operation against Iran without authorization from Congress. By the President’s own admission, this operation will endanger U.S. personnel and this action risks drawing the U.S. and our allies into a wider conflict.

“The Iranian regime brutalizes their own people and funds many terrorist groups throughout the Middle East. However, we know from the failures of the 2003 War in Iraq what can happen when we lack a clearly defined endgame that prevents the U.S. from being drawn into another quagmire. We previously reached a diplomatic solution that would have avoided war and prevented Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon when President Obama successfully negotiated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015. This agreement was broadly supported by the international community and Iran was complying until President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the JCPOA in 2018. We would not be in this mess now if the President had not withdrawn from that agreement.”

“There were renewed talks with Iran that showed a diplomatic path remained open which President Trump abandoned in favor of military hostilities that put American lives in danger. The Constitution is clear. The decision to go to war requires Congressional authorization.”

Rep. John McGuire (R, VA-05)

"Our Commander-in-Chief, Donald J. Trump, pursued diplomacy and issued clear warnings to the Iranian regime: abandon the pursuit of nuclear weapons and cease the killing of innocent civilians," said Rep. John McGuire (VA-05). "Despite these warnings, Iran, the number one sponsor of terror, has continued destabilizing actions across the region, attacking several of its neighbors and escalating tensions. As the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran grew, the United States, alongside its ally Israel, have launched a series of targeted strikes. This moment may represent a critical opportunity for the Iranian people to confront the oppression of their government and pursue a future defined by freedom and self-determination. President Trump has expressed support for the Iranian people in seeking change. The United States is acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, to protect American interests at home and abroad, and to stand with those who desire a more peaceful and stable future. Stay vigilant and let’s keep an eye on each other. Please keep the brave men and women in our military in your prayers."

Rep. Ben Cline (R, VA-06)

"Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons and longstanding state sponsorship of terror have threatened our allies and targeted American interests for decades. Their continued aggression cannot be allowed to continue to threaten America’s national security," posted on social media.

Rep. Eugene Vindman (D, VA-07)

“This morning, President Trump again broke his promise to the American people to stop pursuing wars of choice in the Middle East.

“The President ordered "major combat operations” in Iran attacking targets including senior Iranian leadership with the apparent goal of regime change. This war has no legal justification under domestic or international law.

“As an Army veteran who served in Iraq, I’m left asking one question: How does this war end?

“President Trump doesn’t know, and, worse, he doesn’t care. He and his team are incapable of a sound strategy to succeed.

“He said in his speech justifying the strikes, “The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost.” He is too eager to make a sacrifice that service members and their families will bear.

“It should never be the case that the United States puts our sons and daughters in harm's way without a clear purpose, path to victory, and exit strategy.

“I have said before that wars are easy to start and hard to finish, and regime change from the air is very unlikely to succeed. President Trump has exposed our troops, citizens, and allies to great risk from Iran in the form of ballistic missiles and terrorist attacks. Make no mistake, American blood and treasure will be consumed in this war of choice.

“The Iranian regime is evil. They have brutally suppressed their own people — most recently murdering tens of thousands of their own citizens demanding freedom — and long sponsored terrorist attacks across the world. My twin brother, Alex, was wounded by an Iranian IED while serving in Iraq.

“There is no love lost between me and the Iranian regime, and the world would be better off without them.

“But the decision to go to war rests with Congress because the Founders knew such consequential decisions require the assent of the people. President Trump has ignored that obligation again, and I dread it will lead to another war in the Middle East that the American people do not want.

“Trump is not a President of peace. He is a President of chaos and war.

“My thoughts are now firmly with American service members who will bear the brunt of President Trump’s ill-advised adventure.”

Rep. Don Beyer (D, VA-08)

“The American people rightly do not want a war with Iran. President Trump’s war is not smart, it is not legal, it is not morally right, and it is not in our national interest. The risk to our servicemembers, citizens, and allies which it creates is not justified by Iran’s threat to our own security, and the threat of a wider conflict that destabilizes the region is significant. Recent history has shown repeatedly that wars in the Middle East are far easier to begin than they are to finish.

“The President has not made the case for a conflict he himself calls ‘war’ to the country or to Congress, nor has he gotten congressional approval for such a step, which means this war is plainly illegal and unconstitutional. The only justifications given for war have been Trump’s failure to conclude a deal like the one he inherited and foolishly tore up, along with the goal of destroying a nuclear program he declared ‘obliterated’ a few months ago. This does not inspire confidence in the incoherent strategy of an increasingly erratic president.

“The Iranian regime has been brutal and repressive, and the human rights and self-determination of the Iranian people deserve our care and consideration. But there is no evidence that President Trump cares about the people of Iran any more than he does about the people of Venezuela, or about the people of other countries repressed by the autocrats and dictators Trump counts as friends. On the other hand, many civilians have reportedly already been killed, and many more are likely to be.

“I have always supported diplomacy to achieve our national security aims with Iran as an Ambassador and in Congress, and continue to believe that diplomacy is the only good path forward. The Constitution is clear that only Congress has the power to declare war. I call upon House leaders to immediately bring the House back into session to vote on the Khanna-Massie War Powers Resolution, which I strongly support.”

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D, VA-10)

"When we put American servicemembers' lives at risk, we must ensure the cause is worthy and the objective is clear. We must ask whether it truly makes our country safer and whether all diplomatic options have been exhausted.

"It is not clear to me that a protracted war with Iran fits that criteria. Last year, we were told that Iran's nuclear capability was obliterated and it would take years to rebuild. Now we're told it poses an existential threat to our country and requires way to destroy it.

"I support our troops and their families, and I support that Iranian people's efforts to fight their oppressive government for a free, fair, and secular future. But the American people are tired of forever wars, regime change with unintended consequences, and spending trillions on wars abroad.

"And once again, President Trump, the "Peace President," began this military action without any Congressional authorization. The authority to declare war resides with Congress. As these developments unfold, President Trump must seek proper Congressional authorization.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the American troops and their families, the Iranian people, and people in the region, at this time," posted on social media.

Rep. James Walkinshaw (D, VA-11)

“The American people want and need affordable health care and lower grocery prices, not another war in the Middle East that risks the lives of young Americans.

"I condemn the Iranian regime’s repression, hostility toward its neighbors, support for terrorism around the world, and ambitions to develop nuclear weapons. But the President has presented no evidence of an imminent threat to the United States and no plan to prevent escalation.

"Once again, President Trump has ignored the Constitution and engaged in an act of war without Congressional authorization. Both the House and Senate should convene immediately to debate and pass a War Powers Resolution to rein in this out of control President and remove the United States from hostilities in Iran.

"Today, we pray for our brave men and women in uniform and for all in harm’s way.”

