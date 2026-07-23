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Virginia DWR hosting Outdoor Women Weekend event filled with nature activities

Top stories and weather for Thursday, July 23, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Thursday, July 23, 2026
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APPOMATTOX, Va.The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is hosting its 2026 Virginia Outdoor Women Weekend Event from Aug. 21-23 at Holiday Lake 4H Center in Appomattox.

The three-day event offers hands-on outdoor education sessions including wildlife identification, fly fishing, archery, firearms training, hiking, photography and camping skills. Additional activities include boating, kayaking, bow fishing, fire building, bear safety, wild edibles instruction, hunting basics, ziplining and climbing.

Sessions fill on a first-come, first-served basis. All spots are currently filled, but a wait list is open for those interested in joining.

Registration costs $235 and includes lodging, all meals and an event T-shirt.

Participants must complete a two-step registration process: signing up through Go Outdoors Virginia followed by payment and session selection through a follow-up email sent within one week.

The weekend gives women a chance to learn outdoor skills and try new activities in Virginia's state parks.

Click here to join the wait list.

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