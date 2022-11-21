Chiefs player raffling off UVA tribute cleats

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill is raffling off the custom cleats he wore as a tribute to the slain University of Virginia football players.

Thornhill is a Virginia native and played college football at UVA. He wore the special cleats during the Chief's Sunday game against the Los Angeles Chargers — in which the Chiefs won.

Alex Menendez/AP Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) watches play during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

The cleats are orange and white with the numbers 1, 15, 41 painted on them in different designs — the jersey numbers of UVA football players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler.

The three players were killed last week when police said a UVA student opened fire on a bus of students that had just returned to grounds from a field trip to Washington D.C.. Two others were wounded in the shooting — including another football player, Mike Hollins, who was just released from the hospital on Monday.

In addition to the cleats, Thornhill said the $20 raffle includes a signed jersey and two playoff tickets. You can enter the raffle here.