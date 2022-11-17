Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs player from Virginia to honor UVA shooting victims in Sunday game with special cleats

Posted at 6:26 AM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 06:30:04-05

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill will wear a special pair of custom cleats during the team's game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday to honor the victims of the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia.

Thornhill played college football at UVA and is a native of Altavista, Virginia. He joined the Chiefs in 2019.

UVA football players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed Sunday when a UVA student allegedly opened fire on a bus of students that had just returned to grounds from a field trip to Washington D.C., according to police. Two others were wounded in the shooting — including another football player, Mike Hollins.

"R.I.P. Young Kings 💔," Thornhill posted to his Instagram feed following the news of the shooting.

Untitled design (12).png
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill, who is from Virginia and played at UVA, will wear special cleats to honor the three UVA football players killed. (November 17, 2022)

The cleats he plans to wear in tribute are orange and white with the numbers 1, 15 and 41 painted on them. Those were the jersey numbers of the players killed.

The game will kickoff at SoFi Stadium in California at 8:20 p.m. eastern time.

Local News
Football player injured in UVA shooting is 'doing well' after second surgery
Taylor O'Bier
Local News
ACC to honor UVA shooting victims with helmet decals
Taylor O'Bier
Tragedy At UVA
This special GoFundMe is online and helping families affected by UVA shootings
WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
Local News
UVA students return to classes after shooting: 'Nobody has been left untouched'
Elizabeth Holmes
Tragedy At UVA
Why the UVA murder suspect failed a background check when trying to buy a gun
Melissa Hipolit
Local News
Counselor on UVA tragedy: Traumatic loss can 'overwhelm our ability to cope'
Jake Burns

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Final Score Friday FSF_Web_Watch Now_480x360.png

Watch Central Virginia's only local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m.