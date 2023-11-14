Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

One year later: Here's a timeline of the tragedy at UVA

A timeline on how the UVA shootings unfolded, on the tragic incidents' one year anniversary.
Posted at 9:07 AM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 09:07:33-05

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- As the University of Virginia community remembered three lives lost one year ago, CBS 6 looked back on what exactly happened that day in Charlottesville and in the weeks and months that followed.

Poster image - 2023-11-13T161324.729.jpg

Local News

How a longtime UVA professor and students are making sense of a decade of trauma

Caroline Coleburn
4:15 PM, Nov 13, 2023
Poster image - 2023-11-13T154716.722.jpg

Local News

UVA student journalists reflect on shooting that killed their classmates

Bill Fitzgerald
6:12 PM, Nov 13, 2023
WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tragedy at UVA
UVA Board of Visitors holds closed meeting on 2022 deadly shootings UVA to honor slain football players during home opener against JMU Virginia running back Mike Hollins returns to practice 4 months after shooting Lawyer for slain football player's parents: UVA made a 'mistake' 2 lawyers and a former US attorney will probe UVA shooting UVA declines to release 577 records related to shooting suspect Chris Jones

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone