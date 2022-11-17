Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Football player injured in UVA shooting is 'doing well' after second surgery

Posted at 5:46 AM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 05:48:00-05

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia football player injured in the tragic shooting on grounds Sunday night has improved to "fair condition," according to UVA Health officials and a family spokesperson.

Mike Hollins is one of five people allegedly shot by a UVA student on a bus that had just returned to the school from a field trip to Washington D.C. He is one of two people who survived the shooting, and has been in critical condition since Sunday night.

Hollins's condition appears to be improving after having two surgeries. Attorney Gordon McKernan — who is not representing the running back but is a long-time family friend — told CBS affiliate WDBJ that Hollins is now doing well and is off of a ventilator. Previously he was only able to communicate by writing with a pen on a piece of paper, his mom, Brenda, had told CBS News.

Brenda said her son was shot in the back and the bullet exited through his stomach.

"He's so kindhearted. When he loves you, he loves you," said Brenda. "He strives. He is a fighter."

Three of Hollins's teammates were killed in shooting: Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry.

The fifth victim involved was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday and was identified by court documents as Marlee Morgan.

Hollins is a junior from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tragedy at UVA
ACC to honor UVA shooting victims with helmet decals UVA students return to classes after shooting: 'Nobody has been left untouched' Why the UVA murder suspect failed a background check when trying to buy a gun Counselor on UVA tragedy: Traumatic loss can 'overwhelm our ability to cope' This special GoFundMe is online and helping families affected by UVA shootings PHOTOS: Remembering victims of UVA shooting

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone