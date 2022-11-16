Mother of UVA shooting victim in hospital said he's asked about his friends on the bus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The mother of University of Virginia student-athlete, Mike Hollins, who was severely injured in Sunday's shooting said her son is in critical, but stable condition after two surgeries. But he doesn't know his close friends died in the attack.

Brenda Hollins spoke with CBS News about her child's strength in the face of tragedy and the challenge of forgiveness. She said he's a running back on the UVA football team.

She said Mike is using pen and paper to ask about his friends.

"He can't talk, but he has written D'Sean's name," she said. "He has written Devin's name. And then I believe it was an L — I don't know what he was writing at the bottom, but he was taking the marker and beating on it because he wants to know."

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were killed in the shooting on a bus as it pulled into a campus garage. They were returning from a field trip.

An eyewitness said the alleged shooter, former UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was on board.

CBS News Mike Hollins and his mom, Brenda.

"What I'm hearing is Mike made it off the bus, but went back to help his friends and was shot," Brenda said of the information that came to her second hand. "So, that's my baby. I could absolutely see him doing that."

She said her son was shot in the back and the bullet exited through his stomach.

"He's so kindhearted. When he loves you, he loves you," said Brenda. "He strives. He is a fighter."

The suspect is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Albemarle County on Wednesday. Hollins said she's praying for him and his family.

"I'm working through forgiveness. Because we have to, we have to forgive."

CBS News contributed to this report.