3 UVA football players killed in campus shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Three members of the University of Virginia football team were shot and killed in a Sunday night campus shooting, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan said in a Monday morning press conference.

Ryan identified the shooting victims as D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler.

University of Virginia D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, and Devin Chandler

During the press conference, police learned shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. had been taken into custody.

Police learn UVA shooting suspect is in custody

Three Virginia students were killed and two others hurt in the shooting, which happened on a bus of students who were returning from an off-campus trip.

Jones Jr. was also a Virginia student a previously a member of the school's football team.

He has ties to the Richmond area having attended Varina High School and Petersburg High School.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.