He’s spent decades helping people battle addiction. He thinks a plant called kratom is a game changer.

RICHMOND, Va. — Few people know more about recovery than John Shinholser.

For years, the Marine Corps veteran has been helping people battle their demons and overcome addiction.

Now the co-founder of the prestigious McShin Foundation has shifted his focus to a plant that many have not heard of, but one that is currently at the center of a passionate discourse… both in Richmond and in Washington.

Shinholser sat down with Catie Beck on the latest episode of ‘Untold – A WTVR Podcast’ to talk about why he’s chosen the pro side of the kratom debate.

"Untold – A WTVR Podcast" is available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple.

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