Man killed in Northern Neck crash, Virginia State Police say

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. — A man died in a crash in Richmond County on Wednesday morning, according to the Virginia State Police.

Troopers were called to the 5000 block of Richmond Road (Route 360), east of Meadowbrook Road, at 5:39 a.m.

Initial investigation shows a 2005 Chevrolet Impala was heading west on Richmond Road at a high rate of speed when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a 2014 Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Impala, James Randolph Laws, 70, of Farnham, died at the scene.

The driver of the Charger suffered minor injuries and declined medical transport.

State police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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