Uninsured ER visits in Virginia spike nearly 50%, experts warn it could get worse

RICHMOND, Va. — A new report shows a spike in uninsured patients visiting emergency rooms across Virginia, and experts warn the situation could get worse as new federal health policies are expected to leave even more Virginians without coverage.

The Virginia Hospital and Health Care Association found there were more than 405,000 emergency room visits last year by patients without insurance — a nearly 50% increase since 2022.

That surge is causing major financial strain on the healthcare system. Hospitals are required by law to treat anyone who comes through their doors, so when patients can't pay, hospitals absorb those costs. The Virginia Community Health Care Association says the financial pressure has contributed to the closure of eight school-based health clinics in Southwest Virginia.

"Our health center had to make the difficult decision to close those eight school-based health clinics. That community, they were very dependent on that, on those health clinics. They were in elementary schools, middle schools, high schools. They no longer have access now to healthcare services," Tracy Douglas said.

For clinics that remain open, the extra financial burden is eventually passed on to patients and policyholders through higher insurance premiums.

The data does not include the impact of the recent expiration of expanded tax credits for the Affordable Care Act. The Virginia Community Health Care Association says its clinics have seen a jump in uninsured patients since those credits expired in December, and their uninsured patient base has grown from 14% to 17%.

A federal budget package known as HR 1 will soon introduce stricter Medicaid work requirements, requiring patients to verify their eligibility twice a year. Hospital leaders are concerned these changes will force thousands off of Medicaid. The new law also includes limits on how much money hospitals receive back from Medicaid, meaning Virginia's hospitals will face significant cuts in funding.

"Problem solve and problem solve and problem solve, but at some point that reaches its limit. All of the creative problem solving in the world, becomes really difficult to compensate for and offset."

Health care advocates are meeting with state and federal lawmakers to find ways to protect access to care. In the meantime, experts say healthcare across Virginia could suffer.

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