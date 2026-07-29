Chesterfield teacher recovering after double lung transplant, hopes to return to classroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield teacher is on the road to recovery after undergoing a double lung transplant.

Christine Hunsberger-Falconio, a teacher at J.G. Hening Elementary School, had her surgery on July 17 and is now starting rehabilitation. She reached out to share the update on her recovery.

Hunsberger-Falconio is a cancer survivor who contracted COVID in 2021, which caused worsening damage to her lungs. After many tests, her doctor told her a double lung transplant was her only option.

She traveled to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to wait for a donor.

Hunsberger-Falconio will continue to go through multiple tests and lab work. Once she is finished, she hopes to return home to Chesterfield and get back in the classroom.

She thanks everyone for their support during her journey and hopes to continue healing and getting stronger.

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