Ukrop's Homestyle Foods recalls 6 products over aluminum sliver found in baking pans

Ukrop's Homestyle Foods is voluntarily recalling six products after a small sliver of aluminum was discovered in baking pans used to prepare them, the Richmond company announced.

The recall covers products produced between July 1 and July 30, 2026, with best-by dates ranging from July 6 through Aug. 5, 2026. No injuries have been reported.

During a routine review, a small sliver of aluminum was found in a baking pan used to prepare six products. A similar metal fragment was also identified in a Chicken Cobbler product. The baking pan supplier has been notified and has taken steps to remove all potentially affected pan lots from distribution.

The six recalled products are:



Baked Spaghetti (UPC 72251528211, 14.8 oz)

Baked Spaghetti — Bulk (UPC 72251529211, 62.4 oz)

Chicken Cobbler (UPC 72251528457, 11.6 oz)

Chicken Cobbler — Bulk (UPC 72251529457, 48 oz)

Bread Pudding with Vanilla Sauce (UPC 72251528044, 13.8 oz)

Bread Pudding with Vanilla Sauce — Kit (UPC 72251591732, 4 lb)

The products were sold at Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Libbie Market, Military Retail Stores, Publix, 25th Street Market, Ukrop's Market Hall and Wegmans locations across Virginia, North Carolina, West Virginia and Kentucky.

All retail locations have been notified and are removing the products from shelves.

Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products should not eat them. Return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For questions, contact Ukrop's Homestyle Foods at 804-340-3050, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.