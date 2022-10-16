Man arrested in Harrisonburg shooting that sent 8 to hospital

HARRISONBURG, Va. — A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly firing into a crowd and injuring eight people in Harrisonburg not far from the James Madison University campus early Sunday morning, according to authorties.

Police said Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, of Harrisonburg, was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officials said additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Police credited witnesses and security cameras in helping identify the suspect.

“Our work continues on this case as we investigate all aspects of this incident and determine if any other individuals were involved," Harrisonburg Police Department Chief Kelley Warner said. “I am grateful for the quick response of all of our first responders and the hard work of our officers in identifying a suspect and bringing him into custody.”

Not our typical weather post but active shooter alert near Devon Lane in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Several law enforcement agencies on scene and K9 units out searching. Building taped off. Shooting not on Jmu campus but in Foxhill townhomes #Harrisonburg #JMU pic.twitter.com/LwmB5KQr9A — Stormchasingandresearchsociety (@VASCARSTEAM) October 16, 2022

Eight people ranging in age from 18 to 27 were hospitalized after witnesses told police "an individual or individuals fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering" around 2:20 a.m. along the 1500 block of Devon Lane, police said.

Five of the injured were treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center while three others were transferred to UVA Medical Center, police said. All had what officials called non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the incident is "isolated" and said there is no "threat to the greater community."

JMU Emergency Notification System:



Urgent: There is an emergency off JMU campus. Seek shelter immediately. More information to follow. — JMU 411 (@JMU411) October 16, 2022

Officials with the university said that none of the victims are students.

The school sent a shelter in place notice around 3 a.m. via the LiveSafe app, officials said.

"As we are transitioning back to campus from fall break and the weekend, please remember ways to maintain your personal safety," JMU Police Chief Anthony Matos wrote in a message to campus. "It is important to travel in groups, lock your doors, be aware of your surroundings, know the individuals you welcome into your living space and always report suspicious people and behavior to police immediately."

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to email Det. Thurston at brittany.thurston@harrisonburgva.gov or call the HPD tip line at 540-574-5050.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.