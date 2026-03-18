What to know about Kings Dominion's new chaperone policy ahead of opening weekend

DOSWELL, Va. — Kings Dominion has a new chaperone policy in place for the 2026 season.

The policy now states that all guests 17 and under must be with a parent, guardian or chaperone who is at least 21 years old. The chaperone must stay with their group for their entire visit.

A change from year's past, the policy now applies from the moment the park opens.

All chaperones must have valid ID with date of birth. Each chaperone may not accompany more than five guests ages 17 or younger.

Any guest 17 or younger found inside the park without a qualifying chaperone will be "immediately subject to removal from the park."

Kings Dominion security will be using surveillance cameras and body-worn cameras.

"We appreciate your cooperation and partnership in helping us maintain a safe, enjoyable experience for all guests," the policy states.

Kings Dominion opens for the season on Saturday, March 21. Click here to read more about the park's 2026 season.

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