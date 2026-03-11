Kings Dominion announces lineup of events and attractions for 2026 season

DOSWELL, Va. — Kings Dominion will open its gates for the 2026 season on Saturday, March 21. The park announced its list of events and attractions for the upcoming season on Wednesday.

Guests can enjoy the park on weekdays during Spring Break Days from March 28 to April 5. The park will then be open only on weekends through Memorial Day weekend.

The park will be open daily starting Friday, May 29.

“We’re thrilled to continue building that momentum while delivering the exceptional guest experience our visitors deserve,” park manager Jennifer Schofield said.

The tallest and longest winged coaster in the world, Rapterra, is returning this season. Inspired by the flight of the mythical creature the “jungle hawk,” it stands at 145 feet tall and 3,086 feet long. When the coaster takes flight, riders are launched from 0-65 miles per hour in just four seconds.

New entertainment at Kings Dominion includes the SPLASH! Water Parade, a bright, high-energy, water-themed parade that features colorful floats, lively music, and interactive performers.

Star-Spangled Nights will celebrate America's 250th birthday with fireworks.

Pandemonium: A Cirque Extravaganza will also make its debut at the Kings Dominion Theater. This show blends acrobatics, music, and immersive visuals that plans to bring an exciting new level of live entertainment to the park.

Bands In Residence, a rotating lineup of the region’s favorite bands, invites guests to sing, dance and enjoy the music all summer long.

Dining locations such as Dogwoods Fries and Sharkey’s Eats have been renovated with refreshed menus featuring guest favorites like fresh-cut fries, hand dipped corn dogs and fresh-not-frozen burgers.

In the fall, Kings Dominion says that guests can enjoy daytime Halloween fun for the whole family at Tricks and Treats. For nighttime frights, guests should be on the lookout for Halloween Haunt, featuring scare zones, hundreds of monsters, spooky themed food, terrifying mazes and a new attraction that will be announced later this season.

Click here to purchase tickets.

