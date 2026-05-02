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Escape Belle Isle 5K raises money for injured veterans at the Virginia War Memorial

The third annual Escape Belle Isle 5K Run and Ruck returned to the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond Saturday, raising money for Semper Fi and America's Fund.
The third annual Escape Belle Isle 5K Run and Ruck returned to the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond Saturday, raising money for injured veterans.
Escape Belle Isle 5K honors veterans at Virginia War Memorial
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RICHMOND, Va. — The third annual Escape Belle Isle 5K Run and Ruck returned to the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond Saturday, raising money for injured veterans while honoring those who have served.

The event raises money for Semper Fi and America's Fund, a nonprofit that provides lifelong assistance to injured veterans. Saturday's event raised $1,600 toward its $10,000 goal.

The race includes both a 5K run and a rucking portion, in which participants carry weighted packs in honor of service members.

Those who would like to donate can find a link on the Escape Belle Isle 5K Facebook page.

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