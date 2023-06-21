Jury finds 2 men guilty of killing innocent Richmond teen

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond jury has convicted two men in a September 2022 shooting that left an innocent 15-year-old girl caught in the crossfire dead.

Tyree Coley, 21, and Savonne Henderson, 24, were found guilty on all six counts, including first-degree murder.

Prosecutors alleged they took part in a drive-by shooting near Gilpin Court on Sept. 12, 2022. Tynashia Humphrey was not the intended target, but was caught in the crossfire as she walked home from the store.

The verdict came after more than 9 hours of deliberation over two days. The trial lasted for four days.

The three other suspects have yet to go on trial.

