A phone call and recording of juror leads to delay in trial of men arrested for killing Richmond teen

RICHMOND, Va. — New evidence and second thoughts from a jury member have extended the murder trial for two of five men charged in a shootout that killed an innocent 15-year-old bystander into a second week.

Tynashia Humphrey was walking home from the store with family when prosecutors say she was caught in the crossfire of a shootout near Gilpin Court on the evening of September 12, 2022.

Tyree Coley, 21, and Savonne Henderson, 24, are being tried together and have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Both men are accused of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting in a public place and shooting from a vehicle.

The beginning of the third day of the trial was marred with hours of delay after it was revealed a juror was recorded saying he was too emotionally tied to this case.

The juror in question lives near where the shooting happened. The recording indicated he would be biased in his judgment because Humphrey was so young.

In the end, the juror said he would try not to let those factors influence the proceedings and the trial continued.

Then the prosecution revealed that Henderson spoke to his girlfriend on the phone from jail this week.

She was supposed to testify this week, but never showed.

Officials said she is now in custody and can testify.

Prosecutors believe that phone call is why she did not appear, implying Henderson pressured her.

The defense also heard the phone call recording and said nothing in it showed that he pressured her not to come to court.

The judge did allow two minutes of that call to be played for jurors and Henderson’s girlfriend testified.

The trial will continue Tuesday and the judge said he expects a verdict mid-week.

