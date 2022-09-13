'Bright' Armstrong student Tynashia Humphrey killed walking to Richmond store: 'A dream we can't wake up from'

RICHMOND, Va -- Tynashia Humphrey's family is remembering their loved one as a "sweet girl with a contagious smile."

Humphrey's family identified the 15-year-old Armstrong High School freshman as the person shot and killed in Richmond on Monday night.

She was shot on the outskirts of Gilpin Court at North First and Federal Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Richmond Police.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that Humphrey was killed in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting while she walked to a store with friends. She was not the intended target of the shooting, those sources added.

"We are really going to miss her. This feels like a dream we can't wake up from," Humphrey's stepmother Precious Key said.

Key described Humphrey as creative and close to her family.

"She was an honor roll student. She loved to draw and loved music. We are still trying to process it all," Key said. "She was the youngest of six siblings on her mom's side. She really loved her sisters-- a very beautiful, bright young girl."

Photo provided to WTVR Tynashia Humphrey

Loved ones and members of the community planned to gather at a vigil Tuesday night to pay tribute to Humphrey. The event will be hosted by the non-profit Ricky Johnson and Friends and is set to begin at 6 p.m. at 6401 Jahnke Road.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith has asked the public to come forward with any information that could help in the investigation.

"I'm going to plead to the community right now that if you know something right now, you need to call us and let us know about this shooting, about the groups that could've been shooting at each other and took this child's life right here in the middle of the street. This is an outrage. There is no other way to describe this, but it is an outrage that the entire community needs to be up in arms about," Smith said.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney released a statement following Humphrey's death condemning gun violence in Richmond:

"This has to stop. Too many families are losing loved ones to senseless violence. We will not tolerate gun violence in our city. We will not tolerate those who would perpetrate this kind of violence on any of our residents."

3rd District Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert also spoke to CBS 6 at the crime scene Monday night.

"When we talk about crime, when we talk about this city, and we talk about these real issues-- these social issues we are dealing with -- there's a huge drug problem going on out here," Lambert said. "We've got prostitution and let's not talk about mental health."

Richmond Public Schools (RPS) established the "Honoring the Memory Fund" this year that aims to support families of RPS students who pass with funeral expenses, mental health support, missed days of work, food, and bills.

You can donate to the fund by clicking here and selecting "Honoring the Memory Fund" in the drop-down menu.

Richmond Police have reported 41 homicides in the city from January 1, 2022, thru September 11, 2022. During the same period in 2021, Richmond Police reported 54 homicides in the city.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.