15-year-old girl killed in Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on September 12, 2022
Posted at 9:01 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 21:01:06-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A teenager is dead after a shooting on Richmond's Northside on Monday night, according to Crime Insider sources.

The shooting happened on the outskirts of Gilpin Court at North First and Federal Street. According to sources, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Monday.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that a drive-by shooting happened and a 15-year-old girl fell victim to the gunshots.

At this time, police and detectives are at the scene investigating the shooting.

At the scene of the shooting, Jon said that the shooting may have happened when the girl was leaving a nearby corner store.

Monday night's shooting is the second shooting of a teen in the Gilpin Court area within the last four days.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

