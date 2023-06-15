Trial for two men accused of killing innocent Richmond teen heads into second day

RICHMOND, Va. — Day two of the murder trial for two of five men charged in a shootout that left an innocent 15-year-old bystander dead resumed Thursday.

Tynashia Humphrey was walking home from the store with family when prosecutors say she was caught in the crossfire of a shootout near Gilpin Court on the evening of September 12, 2022.

Tyree Coley, 21, and Savonne Henderson, 24, are being tried together and have pled not guilty to all the charges.

Both men are accused of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting in a public place and shooting from a vehicle.

Prosecutors allege Coley had an ongoing beef with another man who was at Gilpin Court that day. They said Coley and the four other co-defendants —who they allege are in a gang together — shot at that man, who eventually returned fire.

Attorneys for the defendants argued investigators incorrectly identified their clients as suspects in a rush to judgment, and no witness places them in Gilpin Court at the time of the shooting.