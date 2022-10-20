Five adults charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Richmond girl

RICHMOND, Va. -- Five men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl that happened in Richmond's Gilpin Court neighborhood in September.

The 15-year-old girl was later identified as Tynashia Humphrey.

On September 12, officers were called to the 900 block of North 1st Street for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found Humphrey down and unresponsive on a sidewalk.

She had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The following have been charged in the murder:

Rarmil Coley-Pettiford, 25, of Richmond, has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharge of a firearm in a public place, and discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle

Tyree Coley, 20 of Richmond, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Savonne Henderson, 23, of Henrico, has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharge of a firearm in a public place, and discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle.

Mitchell Hudson, Jr., 20, of Richmond, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Rashard Jackson, 21, of Richmond, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder

Additional charges are pending at this time.

“This was a senseless act of violence which resulted in the heartbreaking death of a young lady,” said Chief Gerald M. Smith. “We all have a role to play when it comes to stopping gun violence. We must act now to prevent more tragedies from ruining more lives and families.”

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804)-646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.