Man charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of 15-year-old Richmond girl

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is now charged with the first-degree murder of a 15-year-old girl who was killed last month.

Tynashia Humphrey, who was 15 years old when she died, was shot and killed while walking to the store in mid-September. Richmond Police reported she was killed on the outskirts of Gilpin Court at North First and Federal Street. Her family said she was caught in the crossfire, just walking to the store.

"We're in the healing process. When you lose a loved one, you never get used to not picking up the phone and calling the loved one or seeing her get out of school," Ricky Johnson, a family member, said.

As of Tuesday, online court records showed that Rarmil Malick Coley Pettiford had been indicted on first-degree murder charges. He also faced charges for allegedly discharging a firearm from a vehicle and shooting in a public place the days after Humphrey's death.

"It's a sign of relief that someone is being held accountable for their actions. It's not real until the judge hits the gavel that we know the real truth behind the story," Johnson said.

The family said they believe Pettiford isn't the only one involved in Tynashia's death and said they are praying more charges will come. Now, they are asking people to do the right thing, saying they know that person knows what they did.

As the family tries to make peace with their loss, they are praying for the greater peace of the entire community.

"I'm making a strong cry for help that let's start leaving our porch lights on and lighting the community," Johnson said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Richmond Police.