She was killed walking to a Richmond store. Two men are now on trial for her murder.

RICHMOND, Va. -- A jury trial for two of five men charged with murdering 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey began Wednesday in Richmond.

Humphrey was caught in the crossfire and killed in a September 2022 shootout in the Gilpin Court section of Richmond.

The Richmond teenager was walking to the store at the time and was not the intended target.

WTVR

Tyree Coley, 21, and Savonne Henderson, 24, are being tried together for the shooting.

Both men face charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting in a public place, and shooting from a vehicle.

Both men pled not guilty to all the charges.

Prior to jury selection, prosecutors told the court they believed they would finish presenting their case by mid-Friday. The trial is scheduled for three days.

The defense attorneys told the court they believed the case would be in the jury’s hands by Thursday as they did not intend to call any witnesses.

The trial for the three other suspects was supposed to occur in March but was delayed.

