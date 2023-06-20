Trial continues for men charged with murdering Richmond teen

RICHMOND, Va. -- The trial for two of the five men charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphreyresumed in Richmond on Tuesday after several issues delayed its anticipated end on Friday.

Humphrey was walking home from the store with family when prosecutors said she was caught in the crossfire of a shootout near Gilpin Court on the evening of September 12, 2022.

Tyree Coley, 21, and Savonne Henderson, 24, are being tried together and have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Both men are charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting in a public place, and shooting from a vehicle.

