Trial delayed for Richmond mom charged with twin sons’ murder

RICHMOND, Va. — Amaya Dixon had no comment when she left the John Marshall Courthouse Monday on what was supposed to be day one of her two day trial.

Instead, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin and defense attorney William Smith filed joint motion asking the judge for $6,000 to hire an expert to evaluate the 22-year-old before trial. The judge granted their motion.

The type of evaluation was unclear as Dixon faces charges in connection to the deaths of Ksyn and Kcye Dixon: two counts of murder and two counts of child abuse resulting in serious injury.

Following a May bond hearing, the grandmother of the boys said Dixon was innocent.

“[They’re] accusations,” the grandmother said after court. “Amaya was a loving and caring mom. We loved those children unconditionally. We will forever hold them in our hearts.”

Watch: Family defends Richmond mom charged with murder in twins’ bathtub deaths: 'We loved those children'

Richmond mom accused in twins’ bathtub deaths granted bond as family defends her

Prosecutors said Dixon’s 12-year-old brother discovered the twins struggling in the bathtub water in the 1000 block of German School Road on April 17.

The prosecutor said Dixon told police she left the boys, who are developmentally delayed, for four minutes in the bathtub to get them milk.

Smith has said Dixon has never been convicted of a crime before and called the drowning “obviously unintentional.”

Dixon case is continued to the Richmond Circuit Court December docket.

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