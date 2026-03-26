Tractor-trailer crash closes I-95 lanes, causes backups in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer crash in Hanover is causing major backups and lane closures on Interstate 95 northbound.

The crash happened just before the Doswell exit near mile marker 97. The center and right lanes are closed, along with the left and right shoulders.

Currently, there is a 4-mile delay. Earlier this morning, all northbound travel lanes were closed, but the left lane has since reopened.

VDOT Interstate 95 N at the Ashland/Route 54 exit in Hanover County, Va.

Drivers will see heavy delays starting after Lewistown Road from Henrico into Hanover.

Those passing through Hanover heading into Caroline County are advised to use Route 1 or Route 301 to save time.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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