Families release butterflies to honor Richmond's missing loved ones: 'We don't forget'

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond mother whose daughter disappeared nine years ago hosted the ninth annual Missing Persons Day community event at Abner Clay Park on Saturday to support families experiencing similar tragedies.

Toni Jacobs, founder of the Keeshae Jacobs Foundation, organized the remembrance celebration, which featured food, face painting, and resource booths. For the first time, attendees released butterflies to signify the spirits of their missing loved ones flying in their presence.

Jacobs' daughter, Keeshae, was last seen at a Church Hill home on Sept. 26, 2016. Detectives obtained a confession from the man who admitted to disposing of the 21-year-old's body, but her remains have never been found.

Her story is similar to dozens of disappearances in the city of Richmond. Jacobs started the event nine years ago, several months after Keeshae went missing, after hearing about a similar event in Charlottesville and realizing Richmond needed one.

"It was just like a mother's worst nightmare, not getting that phone call and say, 'Mom, I'm on my way home,' or 'Mom, I'm here.' It's just like all communication just got cut off," Jacobs said.

Despite the personal pain, Jacobs established the foundation to educate people about missing person cases while serving as a beacon of light for families experiencing the unimaginable.

"It's a struggle. I have to get my mind right just to come out here because it brings back a lot of memories, heartache and pain," Jacobs said. "But if it helps somebody, I'm OK. Even just to give somebody a hug that needed the hug at that moment — that's what I'm here for."

Provided to WTVR Keeshae Jacobs

The event was designed to be family-friendly, featuring cotton candy, candy apples, and toys to keep children entertained while parents received information. Resource booths were set up by organizations, including the Reopen the Case Foundation, which works to highlight cold cases in the area.

"It's also for the families to come together to let them know that they're not alone," Jacobs said. "You're not the only one going through this. I understand what you're going through, and if I have resources that can help you, here's some resources."

Richmond Police Detective Clarence Key, who participated in the event for his fifth year, spoke about the importance of never forgetting the missing.

"It means a great deal for families that are going through that knowing they have someone to connect with," Key said. "I like to say, 'At the department we don't forget.' If you come to my office and you see my wall, I have the many faces up there from years and years back. We don't forget. We follow up because the mission is to bring closure."

Key recalled speaking at his first event and focusing solely on Keeshae, but Jacobs pulled him aside afterward.

"She said, 'This is not totally about Keeshae. This is for the whole community and anyone, any family that's going through what my family and I have gone through,'" Key said.

Police continue to ask the public for help in solving these cases.

"If you know something, please say something. And you might think it's something that's very small and trivial, but it could be that very thing that you may need to solve the case," Key said.

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9th Annual Missing Person's Day

Jacobs added that the event is designed to be family-friendly, featuring cotton candy, candy apples and toys to keep children entertained while parents receive information.

Richmond Police investigator Clarence Key, who is participating in the event for his fifth year, said the gathering serves as a bridge between the police department and the community. Key recalled speaking at his first event and focusing solely on Keeshae, but Jacobs pulled him aside afterward.

"She said, 'This is not totally about Keeshae. This is for the whole community and anyone, any family that's going through what my family and I have gone through,'" Key said.

The Reopen the Case Foundation, Virginia State Police and other organizations have taken part in past years' events. Key credited the Reopen the Case Foundation and local media for their tremendous help with cold cases, including Keeshae's.

"Families will have the opportunity to share the stories of their missing loved ones, helping to keep their names visible and their cases active in the public eye," organizers said.

"This gathering serves as a space for remembrance, awareness, and unity, while reinforcing the importance of continued visibility and support for families still searching for answers," organizers said.

Police continue to ask the public for help in solving these cases.

"If you know something, please say something. And you might think it's something that's very small and trivial, but it could be that very thing that you may need to solve the case," Key said.

Click here to learn more and find out how you can help.

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