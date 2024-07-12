Watch Now
Person of interest in Keeshae Jacobs case confessed to disposing of missing woman's body, police say

Posted at 12:52 PM, Jul 12, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- A person of interest in the disappearance of Keeshae Jacobs, who is now serving a life sentence for the murder of a mother in Jacksonville, Florida, has admitted to disposing of the Richmond woman's body.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards broke the news Thursday afternoon during his midyear briefing about crime trends in the city.

"Toni (Keeshae's mother) and the rest of Keeshae's family obviously is devastated by the final realization that she is no longer with us," Edwards said.

Edwards said Otis Tucker's father traveled with police to Florida and convinced his son to talk to Richmond investigators to "give Keeshae's families some peace."

"We were able to interview a person of interest, who did admit that he was present with her when she passed away and disposed of the body," Edwards "So he was able to give that comfort to her family."

Jacobs, who was 21-years-old at the time, was last seen on Sept. 26, 2016 when she visited a friend's house near Chimborazo Park in Church Hill.She texted her mother that she made it safely and that she'd see her the next day.

Edwards said that while Tucker did not admit to killing Jacobs, he "did admit to disposing of her body in a way... that we are unable to find her."

Tucker will not face any charges in connection to Jacobs death because of his cooperation in the investigation, according to Edwards.

"There was an agreement to not use it against them in any future proceedings," Edwards said. "So it's a very sad story and I know we had all hoped that she would be found. But unfortunately, she was not."

A celebration of life was held for Jacobs in May after police said they received information that allowed them to determine she was no longer alive.

Keeshae's mother, Toni Jacobs, said the news left her heart "broken and heavy."

Jacobs' mother has been on a mission to bring her daughter home ever since. She hosts an annual Missing Person’s Day in April.
Jacobs has also established a foundation in her daughter’s name to educate people about missing person cases while “serving as a beacon of light” for families experiencing the unimaginable.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
