Why Theresa Welch is putting things on hold to help Helene victims in Smyth County

CHESTER, Va. — A Chesterfield nonprofit needs your help to fill a 16-foot box truck with supplies to deliver to families recovering from Hurricane Helene.

On Monday, Theresa Welch started collecting donations at the Walmart at 12000 Iron Bridge Road in Chester. Her nonprofit, Ride on Cannon Foundation, will be set up on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

She plans to deliver those supplies to Marion in Smyth County, Virginia, on Wednesday.

Welch said she contacted the United Way of Southwest Virginia to identify hard-hit areas that may have been overlooked compared to more severely hit areas like Damascus.

“Smyth County has put out an SOS. Instead of going to these larger places where everybody is going, I’m going to focus on getting supplies to them,” Welch stated.

In 2020, she founded the Ride on Cannon Foundation. She was inspired to give back to the community in honor of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant, a North Carolina boy who was shot and killed while riding his bike.

Her nonprofit is best known for its Back-to-School giveaways, 20,000-egg Easter hunts, and a Christmas drive.

“When I saw how close the storm hit and our neighbors that have been affected — even though I’m in the middle of gathering resources for Christmas to help these 200 kids — I had to put my efforts on hold because I knew there was a greater need for our neighbors in the southwest,” Welch explained.

She is asking for water in gallon jugs, nonperishable food, baby items, toiletries, small first-aid kits, feminine products, and cat and dog food.

