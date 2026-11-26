HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — As families gather for Thanksgiving, many are already looking ahead to the holiday season and preparing to decorate their homes. But before you start cooking or hanging those Christmas lights, Henrico firefighters have some important safety reminders.

Thanksgiving is the leading day for kitchen fires, according to Henrico Fire, with unattended cooking being the number one cause.

Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds says fire crews expect a busy holiday season and are encouraging families to take extra precautions to prevent fires.

Before preparing a holiday meal, firefighters recommend cleaning the inside of your oven and removing any excess grease that could catch fire.

If you're roasting a turkey in a pan, make sure it's deep enough to hold the juices. An overflowing pan could create a fire hazard.

If a fire starts inside your oven, turn it off and keep the door closed. That can help contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading.

Firefighters also recommend keeping anything that could catch fire away from the stove.

If you have young children at home, pay close attention to where you leave your pots and pans.

"Any of the pan handles, push them to the inside, cause you don't want a kid to reach up and pull that on it. We see that time and again throughout the year and it really causes some terrible injuries," Reynolds said.

The holiday season is also one of the busiest times of the year for Henrico firefighters, according to Reynolds.

When it comes to Christmas trees, artificial trees are generally safer. But if you prefer a real Fraser fir, make sure the needles aren't falling off when you bring it home and remember to water it every day.

If you're putting lights on a real tree, experts recommend using no more than three strands of lights.

You should also keep your Christmas tree away from entryways and heat sources, including heating vents.

If you're planning to hang lights outside, clean out your gutters and remove leaves and other debris near the lights to help reduce the risk of fire.

Reynolds also warns about another common holiday fire hazard: candles.

"When it comes to Christmas decoration fires, 50% of the time, a candle is involved," Reynolds said.

He recommends swapping traditional candles for battery-operated alternatives, which can look realistic without the same fire risk.

And if your holiday decorations are causing your circuit breaker to trip, that's a warning sign that you could be overloading the electrical circuit. Firefighters say you should address the problem rather than continue plugging in decorations.

If you're still looking for holiday gift ideas, Reynolds suggests considering practical items that could help protect your loved ones.

A fire extinguisher or an upstairs escape ladder may not be the most exciting gifts, but they could make a critical difference during an emergency.

Firefighters say taking a few extra precautions while cooking and decorating can help keep your family and home safe throughout the holiday season.

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