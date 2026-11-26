RICHMOND, Va. —By early morning the storm is in full swing with heavy rain and winds gusting 40 to 50 mph across central Virginia making for a dangerous overnight stretch.

If you are near the coast expect even stronger gusts between 55 and 65 mph with the very real possibility of downed trees and widespread power outages before sunrise.

Thanksgiving morning brings the worst of it with the heaviest downpours, the strongest winds and the greatest risk for flash flooding especially in low lying areas, underpasses and anywhere water tends to collect.

Rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches are expected across the region with some areas potentially seeing up to 6 inches so give yourself extra time and avoid driving through flooded roads at all costs.

Conditions begin to slowly improve Thursday afternoon as the storm pushes northward but those near the coast and the Chesapeake Bay need to stay on alert for a brief tornado threat during the midday and afternoon hours.

The coastal flooding situation is historic for some locations with water levels along the James River, the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic coastline potentially approaching all time records during the Thursday morning and afternoon high tides.

Flooding along the coast and tidal rivers continues into Friday so do not assume the threat is over once the rain stops.

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