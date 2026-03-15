Teen shot at Chesterfield apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A teenager was shot at an apartment complex in Chesterfield County on Sunday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 6400 block of Cosmic Road around 3:15 p.m. for a report of a juvenile shot, according to officers. That address is at the Crystal Lakes apartments.

The victim, who Crime Insider sources said was a teenager, was found in a parking lot with a single gunshot wound, police said.

The teen was taken to an area hospital with what Crime Insider sources said appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect, who was only described as a male wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, ran away from the area.

"This appears to be an isolated event and there is no threat to the public," officers said.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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