WATCH: Richmond Flying Squirrels open new CarMax Park: 'The fans deserve this'

RICHMOND, Va. — After more than a decade of delays and setbacks, the Richmond Flying Squirrels will play their first home game Tuesday at the new CarMax Park.

The multi-million dollar stadium, which features one of the largest video boards in minor league baseball and significantly upgraded player facilities, represents the culmination of a promise made when the team arrived in Richmond in 2010.

"We came to Richmond with a promise, a written promise, of a new ballpark within three years. And that was 16 plus years ago," said team owner Lou DiBella during Monday's CBS 6 special "Taking Flight."

The project nearly collapsed several years ago during a meeting at Major League Baseball's offices in New York.

"I thought we were going to lose baseball that day. I thought I was going to lose my asset. I thought that Richmond was 100% going to lose baseball," DiBella said. "The city wasn't going to get this park built with the road we were on."

The turning point came when DiBella said he offered to build the stadium privately and absorb any cost overruns. An offer the city accepted.

WTVR Lou DiBella

"I wouldn't trade our fans for anything. It's about them, the people who were here for all that time, it's about them," an emotional DiBella said. "They struggled through this with us, and they deserve this. They deserve it. So do we."

Construction Challenges and Timeline

Project manager Patrick Albrecht, a Richmond native who attended games at The Diamond as a child, led the construction team through numerous logistical challenges.

The most complex phase involved transforming the site's elevation from 200 feet above sea level to accommodate both a playing field at 194 feet and a concourse at 209 feet.

"The dance that had to happen with that many subs and that many large pieces of equipment was anticipated to be the hardest, and ended up definitely being the hardest," Albrecht said.

Construction began in August 2024, with steel and precast installation starting in January 2025.

The team met key milestone dates throughout the process despite being constrained by the CSX train line behind first base and Arthur Ashe Boulevard along third base, Albrecht said.

Fan Experience Improvements

CarMax Park addresses many longstanding complaints about The Diamond, starting with accessibility. Instead of climbing 24 concrete steps, fans now walk up just eight steps or use ramps to reach the main concourse level.

"When you walk up CarMax Park stairs... you're right there in center field. You can see the field and the entirety of the ballpark," Albrecht said.

Some ticket prices have actually decreased compared to The Diamond.

Corner section seats cost $18 at CarMax Park versus $20.50 for comparable field-level seats at The Diamond on game day, according to General Manager Anthony Oppermann. The Bon Secours Base Camp and Lawn area offers $10 tickets for families.

Enhanced Amenities

The stadium features two team stores, including one behind center field that operates Monday through Friday even on non-game days.

Food options have expanded significantly, with items prepared in-house, including 14-hour smoked brisket and Nashville hot chicken and waffles.

"We wanted to make this place a destination," Michael McGhee, director of operations, said. "We want people here rooting on the Flying Squirrels, but also saying, 'Wow, that was a great sandwich. I want to go back for that.'"

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The facility includes nearly eight beer taps at each concession stand and a 27-tap bar featuring local Richmond beers and Virginia wines.

Player Development Focus

The new facility dramatically improves conditions for player development, with expanded weight rooms, treatment facilities and batting cages that San Francisco Giants officials say exceed expectations.

"From a player development standpoint, it's not just slightly upgraded, it's drastically upgraded," said Kyle Haines, Giants director of minor league development.

Squirrels Manager Dennis Pelfrey said players arrived early to tour the facilities and were "blown away" by the improvements.

Community Impact

Team officials emphasized the stadium's role as a year-round community asset beyond baseball.

"It's the culmination of 16 years of what the Flying Squirrels and Richmond and this community have kind of grown together and bonded together," Oppermann said. "That's why we're here, is because the community and the Squirrels became inseparable."

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Goochland-based CarMax, the stadium's naming rights partner, called the partnership unique as their first ballpark entitlement sponsorship.

"I commute between our two offices sometime. So I was coming to Midtown from West Creek the day that the cranes were up and the signs were getting placed. I was so excited that I did a U-turn and came back around to try to get a picture for my team, because I knew they would be excited. And I ended up U turning three times," CarMax Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Lane said. "I was just so excited and seeing it hanging there, and it was so grand looking."

The Flying Squirrels, San Francisco Giants' Double-A affiliate, will host their first game at CarMax Park on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

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