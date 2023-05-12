Watch Now
Shooting that injured SUV driver started at Richmond gas station, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Crime Insider: SUV driver critically injured in Richmond shooting, 2 toddlers in back seat OK
Richmond SUV Driver Shot
Posted at 3:30 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 15:30:51-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A driver was critically injured in a shooting that started at a gas station on Richmond’s Southside Thursday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Those sources said shots were fired at an SUV at the Citgo gas station where Hull Street and Midlothian Turnpike meet around 6:30 p.m.

The SUV then rolled into a power pole and smashed the vehicle’s front-end.

The driver hit suffered a life-threatening injury while a front-seat passenger suffered injuries from the crash. Two toddlers in the back seat were not harmed, according to those sources.

Forensics discovered evidence on Bainbridge Street near East 21st and several witnesses provided information about the other car involved, according to sources.

Major crimes detectives continue their investigation and investigators are still working on a motive.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

