Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

The National Anthem would not play before their game. So these students started to sing.

items.[0].videoTitle
A recording of the National Anthem failed to play before the varsity girls basketball game between Hermitage High School and Freeman High School Tuesday night in Henrico County, Virginia. Instead of standing in awkward silence, the players and fans started to sing.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 11:29:12-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A recording of the National Anthem failed to play before the varsity girls basketball game between Hermitage High School and Freeman High School Tuesday night in Henrico County, Virginia.

"We tried to play the anthem over the PA. We have a Bluetooth system and everyone was standing and waiting. We couldn’t get connected and have it play," Hermitage Athletic Director Chris Rollison said.

Instead of standing in awkward silence, the players and fans started to sing.

"It was pretty cool. Kind of a surprise really," Rollinson said. "You see news stories like this happening at different places but it was very cool to be a part of it."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers