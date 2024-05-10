Henrico family channels grief into donation for Bon Secours St. Mary's

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital dedicated a new Flexmort CuddleCot System into service, thanks to a donation from a local family who experienced the stillbirth of their second child at the same hospital just 10 months earlier.

The CuddleCot is a specialized cooling bassinet designed to regulate a baby's body temperature after death, helping to preserve the baby's appearance and allow grieving families to spend additional time with their child. This technology can offer bereaved parents and other loved ones the opportunity to bond with their baby, take pictures, and create lasting memories during a difficult and traumatic time.

The donation was made by a Henrico family, Jenna and Daniel Green, who lost their daughter, Riley Lois Green, at 28 weeks gestation. The couple felt grateful for the compassionate care they received at St. Mary's Hospital and wanted to honor Riley's memory by creating a legacy for their daughter and helping other families facing similar losses.

"It just was like an explosion. And it's just like a giant hole in my entire chest cavity just blown up," said Daniel Green, describing the grief from his daughter's stillbirth. "It's just a level of vulnerability that I'd never been prepared for.”

The Greens' personal experience with a CuddleCot during their time at St. Mary's allowed them to hold their daughter and begin to process their grief. Jenna Green, who also works for Bon Secours Richmond as a Communications Manager, spoke emotionally about the overwhelming sadness of giving birth to a child without hearing a cry.

"You can picture what it was like, for there not to be any cries from the baby in there—just silence," said Jenna Green. "And, you know, that instantaneous love, also with instantaneous heartbreak."

The family raised over $7,000 in Riley's memory, enough to purchase two CuddleCots for Bon Secours labor and delivery units in Richmond. They now have access to CuddleCots at St. Mary's Hospital, Memorial Regional Medical Center, St. Francis Medical Center, and Southside Medical Center.

"Losing your child is hard enough but losing them and then not being able to look at them, and hold them, and do everything you would do with your newborn—not being provided that time seems cruel," added Daniel Green.

Laura Bland, a registered nurse at St. Mary's Hospital, emphasized the importance of having resources like the CuddleCot available for grieving families. "There are different tools that we have," she said. "Knowing that a mom has been through what you've been through, and they are part of this equipment—it's like knowing that someone else understands your pain."

The Greens hope their donation and willingness to share their story will encourage others to talk about stillbirth, an experience that affects more families than many realize. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 1 in 175 babies are stillborn. Similar to many other families, the Greens are left without an explanation for why Riley's heart stopped beating.

"I think it's so important to talk about her [Riley] because it happens more than it should," Jenna Green said. "And, you know, we just want people to know, they're not alone."

The Greens are now expecting their rainbow baby, another girl, in just a few months. At a dedication ceremony for the second CuddleCot, Jenna expressed gratitude for the support they've received. She hopes to continue raising awareness about stillbirth in Riley's honor.

"To Riley, thank you for finding ways to reach us and let us know that you’re safe and at peace," she said. "And thank you for keeping your little sister safe for the last eight months. We know she wouldn’t be here without you, and we look forward to teaching her all about the ways her big sister is changing the world."

