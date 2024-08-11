Watch Now
Man critically injured in Richmond neighborhood shooting, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was critically injured in a shooting in a Richmond neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Richmond Police were called to the 1200 block of St. James Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood just after 2 a.m., according to investigators.

SCENE VIDEO: Man critically injured in Richmond shooting, police say

That is where officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where police said he was in critical condition.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

