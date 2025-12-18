VDH investigating potential measles exposure in Central and Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is alerting residents to a potential measles exposure.

According to a news release from VDH, a person with a confirmed case of measles who is a resident of another state visited Virginia while infectious.

VDH's release says the person visited multiple locations in Central and Southwest Virginia. Locations and times for potential exposures are listed below:



Home Depot, located at 250 Frank D. Harris Drive in South Hill, Friday, Dec. 5 from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Wagon Wheel Cafe, located at 408 Main St. in Kenbridge, Saturday, Dec. 6 from 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lynchburg Livestock Market, located at 243 Livestock Road in Rustburg, Monday, Dec. 8 from 3:15 to 6 p.m.

McDonald’s, located at 11059 Wards Road, Rustburg, Monday, Dec. 8 from 4:15 to 6:30 p.m.

“Vaccination remains the best protection against measles,” said Virginia State Epidemiologist Laurie Forlano, D.O., M.P.H, “This latest exposure is a good reminder to check your vaccination status, especially before holiday travel.”

VDH says that most Virginians have been vaccinated, so the risk to the general public is low. Anyone who was at the potential exposure sites at the times listed should:



Find out if you have been vaccinated for measles or have had measles previously. Make sure you are up to date with the recommended number of measles (MMR) vaccinations.

To check your immunization status, call your healthcare provider or request records through the VDH Record Request Portal.

If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are considered protected.

Anyone who might have been exposed and is considered to be at risk of developing measles should contact their healthcare provider promptly to discuss any questions or concerns.

Watch for symptoms of measles for 21 days after the potential exposure. Monitoring for symptoms is especially important for people who are not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles.

If you notice symptoms of measles, immediately isolate yourself by staying home. Contact your healthcare provider right away. If you need to seek healthcare, call ahead before going to your healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the local health department. This call will help protect other patients and staff.

The most likely time you would become sick would be between Dec. 12, 2025 – Dec. 29, 2025.

Contact your local health department by calling 804-363-2704 or email epi_response@vdh.virginia.gov to discuss any additional recommendations.

This is a developing story.

