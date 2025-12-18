Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Council to weigh extension of City Center selection process, advance of GRTC project

ColiseumAerial-Skyshots.jpg
Skyshots Photography via Richmond BizSense
The Coliseum makes up the bulk of the 9-acre project site, which also includes the Blues Armory building and Festival Park between them.
ColiseumAerial-Skyshots.jpg
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — As the regional convention center authority seeks estimates for a planned demolition of the Richmond Coliseum, and as the city and the region’s transit agency solicit developers for a nearby mixed-use development, city council is set to consider a trio of ordinances that are meant to advance both efforts.

At its regular meeting this week, council introduced an ordinance that would amend and extend its 3-year-old agreement with the Richmond Economic Development Authority for the sluggish but still active City Center project to redevelop the area around and including the Coliseum.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone