Council to weigh extension of City Center selection process, advance of GRTC project

RICHMOND, Va. — As the regional convention center authority seeks estimates for a planned demolition of the Richmond Coliseum, and as the city and the region’s transit agency solicit developers for a nearby mixed-use development, city council is set to consider a trio of ordinances that are meant to advance both efforts.

At its regular meeting this week, council introduced an ordinance that would amend and extend its 3-year-old agreement with the Richmond Economic Development Authority for the sluggish but still active City Center project to redevelop the area around and including the Coliseum.

