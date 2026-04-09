Man shot in stomach in Gilpin Court, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot in the stomach in Richmond's Gilpin Court Wednesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of St. James and Charity Streets. The man was taken to the hospital by a family member.

His injuries are currently considered non-life-threatening.

An investigation is underway.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube