Man shot in stomach in Gilpin Court, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot in the stomach in Richmond's Gilpin Court Wednesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of St. James and Charity Streets. The man was taken to the hospital by a family member.
His injuries are currently considered non-life-threatening.
An investigation is underway.
Jon Burkett was live at the scene.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
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