High school seniors killed in Spotsylvania crash

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Three Spotsylvania High School seniors were killed in a crash late Friday night, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

The seniors, ages 18, 17, and 17, were in a 2002 Mercedes coupe that ran off Lewiston Road and hit a tree.

The crash was reported at about 11:46 p.m.

The names of the deceased have not been publicly released and the investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

"The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and the entire school community affected by this tragic loss," the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office said. "The loss of three young lives with such promising futures is a profound tragedy for all of Spotsylvania County."

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