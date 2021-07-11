Watch
Group asks judge to halt university's anti-bias policies

Michael Dwyer/AP
A woman holds a "Black Lives Matter" sign during a Juneteenth rally, Friday, June 19, 2020, in Boston. Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned in 1865 they were free, more than two years following the Emancipation Proclamation. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jul 11, 2021
BLACKSBURG, Va. -- A conservative group is asking a court to temporarily prohibit Virginia Tech from enforcing some of its policies against harassment and discrimination.

The Roanoke Times reported Friday that the group is called Speech First Inc.

It has already filed a lawsuit against the school’s anti-bias policies on behalf of three students.

Now the group wants a federal judge to temporarily prevent the policies from being enforced until he rules on the lawsuit.

The group contends that the students hold views that are unpopular on a campus of roughly 35,000 students.

Those views include opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement as well as same-sex marriage and abortion.

Virginia Tech has revised one of its policies but is defending the rest of them.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
