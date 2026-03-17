Fallen trees damage at least 2 Powhatan County homes during Monday's severe storms

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Trees fell and damaged at least two houses in Powhatan County during Monday night's severe storms.

Huguenot Volunteer Fire Company shared photos of the damage on social media Tuesday morning and advised residents to check their property for downed trees and limbs.

Powhatan Fire Rescue and the Powhatan Sheriff's Office shared they handled 70 calls for service Monday night, including trees into homes, trees across the road, power lines down and crashes.

The only injuries reported were at one of the vehicle crashes, and they were minor, according to officials.

"Be cautious as you drive around this morning, as there are still some roads closed due to power lines and trees being down," Huguenot Volunteer Fire said.

Were you impacted by Monday night's severe weather? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom with more information.

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