Gov. Spanberger urges Virginians to 'stay aware' amid severe storm threat

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger is urging Virginians to be prepared and "stay aware" as the threat of severe storms persists, with much of Virginia under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. Monday.

Today's Forecast Tornado Watch in effect for much of Central Virginia until 7 p.m. The Weather Authority

A news release from Gov. Spanberger's office says the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) has activated preparedness measures to monitor the forecast and ensure rapid response as storms develop, if needed.

“Today’s forecast calls for potentially dangerous storms across much of the Commonwealth,” Spanberger said. “As conditions can change rapidly, I encourage all Virginians to stay aware of the weather, review safety tips, and be prepared to take shelter from severe storms. Virginians can stay informed to help protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

The governor's office sent the following preparedness tips:



Monitor trusted weather sources and enable emergency alerts on your phone.

Identify a safe shelter location in your home, such as an interior room on the lowest floor away from windows.

Secure outdoor items that could become projectiles in strong winds.

Charge mobile devices and ensure flashlights and batteries are available in case of power outages.

Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings, especially during the evening hours.

Click here for more safety tips from VDEM.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube