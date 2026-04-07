New laws involving Virginia schools: Gov. Spanberger signs another batch of bipartisan bills

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger has signed more legislation focusing on schools into Virginia law, according to a news release from her office.

Last week, the governor announced the signing of multiple bills focused on student safety and teacher training. Tuesday, her office announced the signing of bills related to strengthening schools, student support and student health. The news release says the bills passed either unanimously or with bipartisan support.

“The strength of public schools is personal for me — both as someone who grew up in Virginia public schools and as a parent of three school-aged daughters,” said Gov. Spanberger. “Parents deserve to know that their students are receiving an education that allows them to reach their full potential.”

The following bills focus on strengthening schools and student support:



HB332 (Delegate Sam Rasoul), SB203 (Senator David Suetterlein). Making it easier to get career and technical education teachers into the classroom. Passed unanimously.

SB592 (Senator Lamont Bagby). Aligning career and technical education course offerings with emerging industry and workforce needs. Passed unanimously.

HB544 (Delegate Alex Askew), SB498 (Senator Lashrecse Aird). Supporting new investment in K-12 schools by making the Commission on School Construction and Modernization permanent and requiring a 10-year capital roadmap. Passed unanimously.

HB211 (Delegate Debra Gardner). Studying barriers to Head Start and Early Head Start participation in Virginia. Passed with bipartisan support.

HB1221 (Delegate Briana Sewell), SB167 (Senator Schuyler VanValkenburg). Cutting red tape by streamlining Virginia’s higher education financial aid programs to reduce confusion and help Virginia students apply for awards. Passed unanimously.

HB924 (Delegate Sam Rasoul). Directing the Board of Education and Superintendent of Public Instruction to support the improvement of low-performing schools. Passed with bipartisan support.

HB299 (Delegate Dan Helmer), SB200 (Senator Schuyler VanValkenburg). Strengthening the administration of Standards of Learning assessments. Passed with bipartisan support.

SB817 (Senator David Suetterlein). Empowering parents by requiring schools to notify parents of student course enrollment deadlines and the process for requesting changes to course selection. Passed unanimously.

HB1243 (Delegate Israel O’Quinn). Ensuring state accountability ratings accurately reflect student achievement growth. Passed unanimously.

HB647 (Delegate Hillary Kent). Helping more career and technical education instructors get licensed. Passed unanimously.

HB206 (Delegate Karen Keys-Gamarra). Giving parents additional information about administration of college partnership laboratory schools. Passed with bipartisan support.

SB108 (Senator Stella Pekarsky). Making clear the prohibition on student cellphone and smart device use on school property from bell to bell, helping public school students learn in a distraction-free environment during class time and focus on social interaction during lunch. Passed with bipartisan support.

HB1486 (Delegate Sam Rasoul), SB568 (Senator Glen Sturtevant). Instructing students on the addictive potential of electronic devices. Passed with bipartisan support.

SB245 (Senator Christopher Head). Prohibiting schools from using social media as the sole method of communicating with students about school-related extracurricular activities. Passed unanimously.

The following bills focus on keeping students safe and healthy at school:



HB1086 (Delegate Amy Laufer). Encouraging K-12 schools to purchase fresh school meal ingredients from Virginia farmers and producers.

HB832 (Delegate Kimberly Pope Adams). Assisting Governor’s Schools in increasing meal offerings available to all students. Passed with bipartisan support.

HB705 (Delegate Cliff Hayes), SB151 (Senator Christie New Craig). Developing a statewide program of instruction on water safety for elementary school students. Passed with bipartisan support

HB957 (Delegate Elizabeth Guzman). Ensuring school divisions have information about the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in K-12 schools. Passed unanimously.

HB971 (Delegate Cia Price). Protecting student-athlete’s biometric data. Passed with bipartisan support.

SB529 (Senator Danny Diggs). Focusing the training of school security officers on emergency procedures and responding to behavioral threats in schools. Passed unanimously.

HB1301 (Delegate Josh Thomas), SB122 (Senator Jeremy McPike). Supporting students with diabetes. Passed unanimously.

“I am signing this legislation into law to help make sure every student is set up for success — whether they enter straight into the workforce, pursue an apprenticeship, join the military, or attend a community college or four-year university. Over the next four years, I will continue to work with anyone who wants to deliver results for parents, students, and families.”

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube